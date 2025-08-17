Meghan Markle irks public as she snubs Princess Kate’s meaningful gesture

Meghan Markle gives fresh competition to Kate Middleton with new tradition

Meghan Markle is seemingly pushing for a showdown with Kate Middleton as Prince Harry’s wife is accused of “copying” an idea from her sister-in-law.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex renewed their Netflix earlier this week in a big announcement and even shared what to expected from the remaining releases slated for this year.

After the list was unveiled, royal fans were quick to note a major clash waiting to happen between Meghan and Kate. Apart from the second season of her show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will be releasing a “magical holiday celebration” with a special episode for Christmas.

Meanwhile, Princess of Wales has been hosting the annual Christmas event for the royal family for years as a tradition. Experts believe that Meghan is trying to put up a tradition of her own to steal the limelight from the royals, per royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She noted that Sussexes have shown a “pattern of choosing moments” which are an attempt to overshadow royal occasions, and this time it is no different despite Harry’s new olive branch.

“It’s become so noticeable it was reported recently that Harry had offered to share his schedule with the family as an ‘olive branch’ to avoid competing in the future,” Kinsey told The Mirror.

“Catherine’s carol concert is about unity, love, and hope,” the expert described Kate’s concert noting that she “arrives with her family, with a sense of togetherness and faith”.

Meanwhile, in contrast, Meghan’s Christmas special “feels more like a branding opportunity” since she has “timed product launches from her lifestyle line, As Ever, to coincide with the release”.

Kinsey slammed that the special episode from Montecito appears “without the warmth of family or shared tradition”.

“It plays less as a holiday celebration and more as a commercial venture. When placed side by side, Catherine’s feels authentic and meaningful, while Meghan’s risks seeming transactional.”