What's next after Thailand' Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ouster?

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who served Thailand as 31st Prime Minister from 16 August 2024 to 1st July 2025 and was sacked by the Constitutional Court on August 29, 2025 after almost 2 months of suspension from duties.

The Court decision has opened complex high stake political negotiations that will likely be dominated by Paetongtarn's influential father and former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

The ruling Pheu Thai party now holds a razor-thin majority of just seven seats, making any political defections potentially devastating for the Shinawatra political dynasty.

Five eligible candidates remain from those declared prior to the 2023 election, with Pheu Thai's options reduced to former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri, 77, who has maintained a low profile but confirmed his readiness to assume leadership.

Other prominent contenders include retired coup-leader turned royal adviser Prayuth Chan-ocha and former interior minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose Bhumjaithai party abandoned Paetongtarn's coalition in June, 2025.

The premiership selection requires endorsement from 50 lawmakers before a parliamentary vote, with candidates needing support from more than half of the lower house's 492 members at least 247 votes to secure the position.

Analysts suggest Pheu Thai's chances of retaining power depend heavily on whether Thaksin can maintain his fragile accommodation with Thailand's conservative establishment.

Political observers believe conservatives might still view Thaksin as the lesser evil compared to the progressive Move Forward Party, which threatens institutional reforms opposed by establishment figures.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economic political turmoil comes at a critical time as it faces sluggish growth and requires stable leadership to address pressing economic challenges.