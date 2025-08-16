New Netflix deal divides 'roles' between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in partnership with Netflix, thrilled fans by confirming that their collaboration will continue, with new projects on the way.

Following the announcement, Meghan herself confirmed the news via Instagram, writing: 'The best moments are made to be shared With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix.'

A royal expert has since shed light on the deal, noting that it underlines a major decision by the couple.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said it was telling that there is 'scant mention of Harry' in the announcement.

She told the Mirror: 'It seems clear that this deal is very much Meghan's project.

It seems he may have played some part in the production of a documentary about a Ugandan orphanage, but it is Meghan who will be on screen presenting her lifestyle shows.'

I think this underlines that the couple has decided that Meghan is really the TV personality, and Harry is more comfortable continuing his charity work. And I think that's the right balance for them.'

Netflix has also confirmed that the second season of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle program With Love, Meghan will be released later this month.