King Charles dealt news may limit Queen Camilla’s public duties

Can King Charles steady the royal ship?

King Charles and Queen Camilla are confronting mounting challenges that threaten to shake the foundations of the monarchy.

Fresh concerns have raised questions about the institution’s stability and the King’s ability to secure his legacy.

Since his accession in 2022, Charles has faced a turbulent reign. Tensions with Prince Harry continue to cast a shadow over the royal family, with the Duke of Sussex’s public revelations sparking debates about unity behind palace walls.

Meanwhile, some of the King’s own decisions have invited criticism. Moves such as renting out Windsor properties to tourists have been branded inconsistent with royal tradition, while his occasional public outbursts have drawn negative headlines.

Compounding the difficulties, Prince Andrew’s ongoing scandals remain a source of embarrassment, keeping unwelcome attention fixed on the royal household.

Together, these controversies and missteps have fuelled uncertainty about the monarchy’s future and whether Charles and Camilla can steady the ship in the years ahead.

As King Charles works to navigate these challenges, Queen Camilla and the wider royal family find themselves under unprecedented scrutiny.