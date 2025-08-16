Meghan Markle, Prince Harry heading for a 'split'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise fans with major announcement about their future life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised fans with their major announcement about their "split" roles in the future, embarking on a new era of individual focus.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally undergone a "professional separation," which means they're pursuing individual projects and passions while still supporting each other personally.

The latest decision will allow the couple to grow in their respective fields without being tied to joint ventures.

The former actress has seemingly returned to where she truly belongs, focusing on reestablishing her brand and venturing into Hollywood and media production.

On the other hand, Harry remains committed to his philanthropic endeavours, including the Invictus Games, which earns him widespread acclaim.

Despite their professional split, Meghan and Harry will continue working together on The Archewell Foundation, supporting each other's projects as Husband and wife.

According to the Duke, their relationship remains strong, grounded in mutual respect and love. They've emphasised their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a loving environment for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes announced a new deal with Netflix - but one royal expert believes the announcement was very telling about their future directions

Meghan and Harry are proud to extend their partnership with the platform. The trailer for Meghan's upcoming second series of With Love, Meghan lifestyle show also clears the air about the couple's future plans.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says it is telling that there is "scant mention of Harry" in the announcement, adding: "It seems clear that this deal is very much Meghan‘s project."

"I think this underlines that the couple has decided that Meghan is really the TV personality, and Harry is more comfortable continuing his charity work. And I think that’s the right balance for them," Bond told The Mirror.



