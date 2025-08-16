Princess Eugenie and Beatrice defended as innocent amid Prince Andrew turmoil

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been praised for their grace under pressure, with one royal expert noting the sisters have “done nothing wrong” amid renewed scrutiny of their father, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York has returned to headlines in recent weeks following explosive claims published in Andrew Lownie’s new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The book details controversial aspects of Andrew’s life and his relationship with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the mother of Beatrice and Eugenie.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond expressed sympathy for the York sisters as they face the fallout from the allegations. “For his two daughters, this latest slew of lurid allegations must be hard to take,” she said.

Despite the storm, Bond believes the princesses will weather the controversy thanks to their measured response and enduring popularity.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie remain well-regarded by the public, admired for carving out their own roles away from royal scandal.

Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the sisters have “done nothing wrong and are popular with the rest of the family — and with much of the public.”

Her remarks were echoed by Sarah Ferguson’s biographer, Ingrid Seward, who acknowledged the difficult position the princesses find themselves in.

“They’ll be finding this very difficult – it’s a horrid time,” Seward told The Daily Mail. “I’m not surprised they haven’t come out and said anything in his defence.

For his girls to show their solidarity publicly wouldn’t benefit them in any way.”

A source close to the sisters added that Beatrice and Eugenie have been left “utterly mortified” by the storm surrounding Andrew Lownie’s explosive new book.

The insider claimed the international interest in the biography has strained their relationship with their father, saying the sisters are now “keeping a distance” from him.

Despite the renewed scrutiny, the York sisters have remained personally unscathed.

Recent polling shows that while Prince Andrew’s popularity has sunk to just seven per cent following his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, Beatrice and Eugenie continue to enjoy a favourable reputation with the public.