Princess Kate shows up for every game her kids play

Princess Kate’s dedication to her children’s sporting lives has been praised by a London socialite who says the royal mum “never misses” a match.

Panthea Parker, who is set to star in The Real Housewives of London, revealed that her children attend a school near Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking at the show’s world premiere, she shared her admiration for the Princess of Wales’ hands-on parenting style.

“I see her quite a few times because my son’s school plays against her son’s school,” Parker told Hello!.

“So they play rugby and football against each other, and we’re always either at her school or mine.”

Despite her demanding royal duties, Kate has long been known for prioritising her role as mum to George, Charlotte and Louis cheering them on from the sidelines just like any other parent.

“I do see her a lot, but not to talk to, just from afar.”

“She’s so classy, so lovely, and she never misses any of her children’s matches. Really amazing. And nor do I, otherwise, how would I know that?”

It’s not the first time the Princess of Wales has opened up about her hands-on approach to parenting.

Back in 2020, during her appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate admitted she often struggles with “mum guilt.”

“Anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying!” she laughed, recalling how that very morning, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had questioned why she wasn’t doing the school drop-off.