Meghan Markle's confidence comes naturally: Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's body language has once again become a highlight for experts during their first overseas royal engagement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex undertook a two-day visit to Dublin in July 2018, shortly after their wedding.

At one point, the couple signed the visitor's book at the Government Buildings in Dublin.

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail: 'Meghan and Harry's first oversea visit soon after their wedding was a relatively 'soft,' one, but this trip still provided a clear showcase for their body language dynamic as a royal couple.

'We assumed we were seeing new bride Meghan nervously learning the ropes, being ushered and protected by her confident and experienced new husband. But in fact, looking at the less than subtle signals now, the opposite appears to have been true.

'Harry shows signs of acute nervousness and anxiety here while Meghan appears regally gracious, quietly alert and often in control.'

'This implies he might have felt under pressure to impress his new bride, or that he felt anxious by proxy when he was with her, suffering on her behalf.'

