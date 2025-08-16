Prince Harry's pal takes dig at Britons amid backlash on 'With Love, Meghan' 

Prince Harry's pal made his feelings clear about the second season of Meghan Markle's cooking show.
For the unversed, part two of the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has been released, which left the Britons unimpressed.
According to the Daily Mail, Alex Rayner, who once participated in a charity trek to the North Pole with Harry in 2012, sided with the Duchess of Sussex amid backlash.
He called Britons "too cynical" to understand the glamour of Meghan.
"I'd argue it's made for the American market, maybe a little bit more than for us," Alex said.
"We're a little bit more cynical. For us, we're about old Mrs Miggins over the Aga doing her marmalade. Whereas, in America, they're a little bit more classy about it. They want a bit more," he added.
Alex also lauded Meghan's efforts with her lifestyle brand, As Ever. He dubbed the mother-of-two's business venture "absolutely fantastic."
"Both Harry and his father are passionate about sustainable, field-to-fork methods. And that's very much what Meghan's all about as well, but people pillory her. There's an enormous level of support and an appetite to see what Harry and Meghan get up to, as with any member of the Royal Family," he shared.
Buckingham Palace shares message after King Charles cancer treatment is addressed in speech
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be moving out of the Adelaide Cottage into their 'forever home'
Buckingham Palace announces important role to Duke and Duchess of Gloucester on behalf of the King
Prince William and Prince Harry depicts a tale of two brothers united by their mother's legacy
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate in marking VJ Day
Queen Camilla celebrates York’s global racing glory