Prince Harry's pal takes dig at Britons amid backlash on 'With Love, Meghan'

Prince Harry's pal made his feelings clear about the second season of Meghan Markle's cooking show.

For the unversed, part two of the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has been released, which left the Britons unimpressed.

According to the Daily Mail, Alex Rayner, who once participated in a charity trek to the North Pole with Harry in 2012, sided with the Duchess of Sussex amid backlash.

He called Britons "too cynical" to understand the glamour of Meghan.

"I'd argue it's made for the American market, maybe a little bit more than for us," Alex said.

"We're a little bit more cynical. For us, we're about old Mrs Miggins over the Aga doing her marmalade. Whereas, in America, they're a little bit more classy about it. They want a bit more," he added.

Alex also lauded Meghan's efforts with her lifestyle brand, As Ever. He dubbed the mother-of-two's business venture "absolutely fantastic."

"Both Harry and his father are passionate about sustainable, field-to-fork methods. And that's very much what Meghan's all about as well, but people pillory her. There's an enormous level of support and an appetite to see what Harry and Meghan get up to, as with any member of the Royal Family," he shared.