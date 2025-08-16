Prince William, Princess Kate make final decision about Harry Invictus invite

Prince William and Princess Kate's wounds are seemingly not healed, as the royal couple sent a stern message to Prince Harry despite his olive branch through the Invictus Games invite.

There are reports that the Duke of Sussex, who in recent times publicly expressed a desire to make peace with the royals, has agreed to extend invitations to the Birmingham edition of his passion project to King Charles and his other family members in the UK.

However, a royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales would decline Harry's request for a much-awaited reunion.

As per Express.co.uk, he said, "Prince William and Catherine are not thought likely to attend."

He added, "I strongly doubt Princess Anne will attend. However, there is a long time to go and anything could happen!"

But Richard revealed that King Charles will ask Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to join Harry if he cannot make it to the sporting event, which is set to be held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham from July 10 until July 17.

The royal commentator shared, "We do know that if he does not, he is certain to be represented. He might ask Beatrice and Eugenie, both of whom get on with the Sussexes, to represent him."

Richard also feels that if the monarch steps back from attending Harry's event, it would be seen as a "snub."