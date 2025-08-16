AT&T data breach proposes $177 million settlement

The data exposed by hackers includes names, date of birth, phone numbers, account passcodes, addresses, and even social security numbers..

The first AT&T data breach occurred in 2019, when the personal information of approximately 73 million customers was compromised. The data exposed by hackers includes names, date of birth, phone numbers, account passcodes, addresses, and even social security numbers. This breach was settled at $149 million.

The second occurred in July 2024, involving a third-party cloud platform, which led to the downloading of text and call records of “nearly all” AT&T subscribers. The settlement fund for this breach is $28 million.

AT&T agreed to the settlement but denied allegations of any wrongdoing. According to the website, “AT&T denies the claims alleged in the Lawsuit and denies any wrongdoing. AT&T has not been found liable for anything by any court.”

An article from Morningstar published the statement of RT&T regarding the settlement, “While we deny the allegations in this lawsuit that we were responsible for these criminal acts, we have agreed to this settlement to avoid the expense and uncertainty of protracted litigation.”

Current and former customers whose data was breached can apply for the claim from the telecom data settlement.

The payout depends on the particular breach that affected the customer and the documents they can provide of financial loss. First breach allows $5,000 for the documented losses, and the second breach up to $2,500.

People who are affected by both data breaches could potentially receive up to $7,500.

The claim must be submitted on the official settlement website. The last date to submit the claim is Tuesday, November 18, 2025. To secure the compensation, a claim form must be filled out at (www.TelecomDataSettlement.com).

The claim can also be submitted by mail at: AT&T Data Incident Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324.

