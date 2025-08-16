NASA rover spots medieval helmet on Mars?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) rover, stationed on Mars, has discovered a medieval helmet-shaped rock formation on the planet.

The Perseverance rover spotted the dome-shaped rock via its primary camera on August 5.

The Martian rock has rough, textured surface and it is pointed and dome-shaped at the top possessing a striking resemblance to the helmet used during ancient times.

A spokesperson for the Perseverance team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said, “This rock’s target name is Horneflya and it is distinctive less because of its hat shape and more because it’s made almost entirely of spherules.”

David Agle added, “The hat shape of the rock looks to me to be generally consistent with the pyramid shape we often see in wind-eroded float blocks on the surface of Mars.”

It has been revealed that the helmet-shaped rock’s discovery will help scientists to further understand Mars’s environmental history.

NASA rover has been of phenomenal help in red planet exploration. It was launched on July 30, 2020, with the mission to search for ancient microbial life on Mars to aid scientists studying its habitability.

This new discovery comes after the largest piece of martian rock on Earth was sold for a whopping $5.3 million to an anonymous bidder at a Sotheby’s auction in July.