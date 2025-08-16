Prince Andrew faces royal ultimatum

Prince Andrew has been issued a new warning

Prince Andrew has been issued a new warning that the clock is ticking for him as King Charles III's patience could reach its breaking point anytime soon.

The Duke of York could face loyal ultimatum if he does not ‘lie low’ amid ongoing crisis as his popularity continues to remain at rock bottom.

"His best course of action is to lie low,” Jennie Bond said.

The royal expert urged the Duke to focus on family and say yes to his brother's requests if he really wants to enjoy the privilaged lifestyle.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband returned to the spotlight after a series of claims about his life were published in Andrew Lownie's biography, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

Bond went to advise the Duke, saying Andrew should “enjoy the immensely privileged lifestyle he still has, embrace his family life, and do as his brother asks.”

In situations where Andrew is present among other members of the royal family, the commentator added: "If he is still invited to family gatherings, he would do well to forego the protocol of walking in order of precedence and fade quietly into the background.

“In other words: show a bit of humility, Andrew, because we haven’t seen a shred of it yet,” Bond tolld The Mirror.

The commentator also spoke of what the future may hold for the Duke of York, adding: “I'm not sure that taking his Dukedom away would serve any great purpose, other than making the King look particularly vindictive, and causing Parliament to spend time on an issue that doesn't affect the rest of us: MPs surely have better things to do?"

Andrew has already been sacked by his mother, stripped of his military appointments and banned from using his HRH in any official capacity. King Charles has cut off his allowance and his security costs and wants him out of Royal Lodge.

"He has already paid a hefty price,” she observed.

Bond also shared some sympathy for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, saying: “For his two daughters, this latest slew of lurid allegations must be hard to take."