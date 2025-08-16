Ryazan gunpowder factory blast kills 11 Russians

Russia’s Ryazan witnessed an unfortunate incident of explosions in an ammunition material production plant on August 15, 2025 which took the lives of 11 people and around 130 workers were injured.
“A gunpowder workshop at the Elastik synthetic fiber plant caught fire and triggered explosions,” Russian state media RIA Novosti reported the tragedy.
The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed: “State emergency officials are working non stop to clear the damage. Unfortunately, 11 workers were killed and 130 sustained injuries.”
The rescue department forces immediately responded to the situation and brought all wounded survivors to safety and shifted to hospital for further treatment.
Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov turned to Telegram and mourned the death of workers and announced: "Flags will be lowered on the territory of the whole region."
Ryazan is western city of Russia with a population of 540,000 and known as the Ryazan region Kremlin.
The catastrophic event's viral clip on social media shows fire and dark smoke in the village of Lesnoy, at a distance of 155 miles in southeast of Moscow.
In addition to that, it is the second blast which severely damaged the workshop building in this decade. In October 2017 a similar explosion killed 17 staffers.
Meet the Lamborghini Fenomeno with 1065 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 2.4 seconds
Experts said that the robot’s prototype is expected to be released next year
The first-of-its-kind video shows invasive process, opening the avenues for infertility treatment
Two women caught black bear enjoying in a hot tub in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Police said a 60-old-women died and 27 people were injured in the incident
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met at Alaska Summit to discuss Ukraine war