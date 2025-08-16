Prince William, Kate Middleton big move to Forest Lodge: Details

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a life-changing decision for their family as they prepare to have “fresh start” in their new home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been living in their four-bedroom Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, since 2022. However, with Prince George turning 12 last month, the Wales family would be undergoing a much stricter royal protocol.

Hence, it makes sense that the parents to, George, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, are making this move.

It was previously speculated that the family would be moving into Fort Belvedere, a gothic 18th century mansion which required plenty of repairs. Although it was not confirmed that it was the family’s final choice.

According to sources, the couple will be footing the entire bill of the renovations and will be paying monthly rent from their own pockets.

Moreover, the Wales family will have no live-in staff at their current home.

Where is Forest Lodge?

Just like Adelaide Cottage, Forest Lodge is also situated in the Windsor Great Park and is surrounded by nature. The property is owned by the King Charles and it is under the care of the Crown Estate.

It was a vacant property, and The Sun report detailed that planning permission for modest internal and external renovations were lodged with the council in June. Documents show it requires new doors and windows, stripping out of internal walls, ­renovated ceilings and new floors.

However, there are “no plans for any demolition or new outbuildings”.

How much is Forest Lodge worth?

Forest Lodge was last renovated in 2001 at a cost of £1.5million. At the time it was valued at £5.5million.

Now, it is expected to be worth around £16million if put on the open market.

When will Prince William and Kate Middleton move into Forest Lodge?

Sources revealed that minor internal and external renovations have already begun at the 328-year-old, Grade II-listed property and the Waleses expect to move in by Christmas.