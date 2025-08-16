King Charles drops major sign of deteriorating health

King Charles once again made it to the headlines due to his health woes.

In recent times, the monarch was spotted with a walking stick during his stroll in Sandringham, raising questions about the severity of his cancer.

Now, RadarOnline.com claimed that the stick is more of a necessity now than a traditional accessory for the cancer-hit King.

The source shared, "His health has deteriorated significantly in recent months. The walking stick is more than a traditional accessory for a royal portrait – it's become a necessity."

The new report also delivered a heartbreaking update to the monarch's well-wishers by revealing that Prince William and Prince Harry's father is "now very frail."

An insider shared, "Charles is 76 and is now very frail. He knows the end is coming."

"He is now shuffling around with a cane – and hitting the bottle, and in particular whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels," the source revealed.

The outlet believes that King Charles is telling everyone that he is "doing his best," just to avoid conspiracy theories about his battle with cancer.

In the new photos of the monarch, he is "putting a very brave face on his pain," as per the sources.

During the challenging phase of his life, an insider shared that the monarch is "turning to whisky to manage the discomfort."

These comments came after The Examiner revealed that King Charles is "leaning on" Prince William and Princess Kate to "step up in a big way," so he can focus on his medical treatment.