New $250 visa integrity fee will cost US $11 billion

U.S. tourism officials have revealed the Federal legislature's controversial visa integrity fee of $250 through Big Beautiful Bill will discourage international travelers from visiting the U.S. and cost the country nearly $11 billion.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts a new visa integrity fee will generate $2.7 billion annually and $27 billion in the next 10 years which will contribute to lessening the national debt.

Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company, analysis has shown drawback after CBO claim and expressed that tourists tax revenue of $3.4bn and $9.4bn spending business over the next three years.

Responding to the tourism official's statement: “In a traditional practice the Congressional Budget Office does not incorporate macro-economic feedback effects into its custom cost estimates”, CBO said: “We did not specifically do a dynamic analysis of this provision.”

America’s travel sector loss will result in 15,000 jobs loss due to the impact of implementation of tax and will halt 5.4% of international visitors as well, and it'll result in a net loss of $900 million annually.