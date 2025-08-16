Beatrice, Eugenie to represent King Charles at Prince Harry's event

King Charles is busy planning the royal family's response to Prince Harry's invitation to the Invictus Games Birmingham, set to take place in 2027.

For the unversed, there are reports that the Duke of Sussex "agreed" to send an Invictus invite to his family in the UK as a gesture of an olive branch and the royals' long-standing support for veterans.

In conversation with Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that there is no confirmation from Buckingham Palace about King Charles' attendance at the sports event.

However, he unveiled two royals who might represent the monarch if he is not able to make an appearance.

The royal commentator said, "Invictus, which Harry founded, is an important military charity. We don’t yet know if the King, who is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will attend."

Richard claimed that Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, might be the ones to attend the ceremony as they are on good terms with the Duke of Sussex as well.

"This would be quite within his right as monarch, although it would obviously be seen as a snub. In any event, they (Eugenie and Beatrice) are expected to attend," the expert stated.