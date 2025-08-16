Deadly train crash in southern Denmark leaves dozens injured

A tragic collision between a train and a slurry tanker in Southern Denmark has left one person dead and dozens injured.

The crash occurred near the German border, between the towns of Tinglev and Kiplev in southern Jutland, and the train derailed after the accident.

Police said a 60-old-women died and 27 people were injured in the incident.

An update from police that came shortly after midnight on August 16 revealed the authorities were using cranes to get the damaged carriages away from the route.

Authorities were also checking to see if more passengers were trapped or injured.

Five people were seriously injured and two of them remain in critical condition in hospital.

A total of 106 people were involved in the accident, including pupils and teachers from nearby school, and fortunately none of them was among the injured.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed his grief over the incident, stating, “My thoughts go out to the relatives, the many injured and everyone who is currently affected by the accident.”

“I hope that everyone gets the best possible help and support,” she said in a statement to public broadcaster DR.

Services have been shut down along the line by the country’s rail operator DSB.