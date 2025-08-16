Man killed fleeing ICE raid at Home Depot in Monrovia, California

A man was struck and killed by a car on a Southern California freeway on August 14, 2025, while fleeing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at Home Depot, authorities confirmed.

The incident took place after ICE agents conducted an operation near the Home Depot in Manrovia, approximately 10 miles northeast of Pasadena.

As stated by Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik, police received information about ICE activity in the area, and an officer witnessed the operation.

During the raid, a man ran onto the 210 Freeway, where he was hit by a vehicle.

The rescue team immediately responded and took him to the hospital. But he died from severe injuries.

The California HIghway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the incident but they have not revealed the identity of the victim.

Footage shows a man lying motionless on the freeway.

Witness Vincent Enriquez, who recorded the video, initially considered it a motorcycle incident.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied that agents pursued the man and said they were unaware of the incident until hours later.

Home Depot stated it was not notified of the raid and was not involved.

The operation was criticised by the advocates.

Palmira Figueroa of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network stated that 13 workers were detained and condemned the raid as it instills fear in the communities.

ICE enforcement has been stricter at Home Depot locations as day laborers often gather there.

According to the recent court order, agents are barred from detaining individuals solely on the basis of their presence at such sites.