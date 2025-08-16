Air Canada cabin crew goes on first strike since 1985

Air Canada 10,000 flight attendants made a major move by walking off early on work day on Saturday, August 16, 2025, which caused disruption in travel for more than 100,000 flyers as all flights switched to cancellation mode.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Canada's biggest trade union, turned to its official Facebook page and announced: “Bargaining Committee Update - 33 - Strike Alert, we are now officially on strike.”

CUPE further added: “Picket lines will be active at all bases. Please report to your designated picket location and shift time.”

Attendants raised slogans like "Unpaid Works Won’t Fly" as Canada's largest airline pays employees when the plane moves but the union demands compensation of time between flights when staff are on ground and whenever crew helps travelers on board.

Flag carrier airline had struggled on the previous day of this strike call as the company cancelled 500 flights and in a single day it affected around 100,000 passengers.

Trade group revealed Montreal-based Air Canada has offered to compensate certain tasks that are now unpaid but with a 50% of hourly wage.

The travel service provider since 1965, offered 38% hike as total compensation in the last four years and in the first year with a maximum raise of 25%.

Air Canada carries 130,000 passengers per day including its subsidiary Air Canada Rouge travelers and 25,000 Canadians living in foreign countries will also struggle to access their homeland.