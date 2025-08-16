King Charles office releases statement after emotional tribute at service

King Charles and Queen Camilla made an appearance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday.

The day is an important event in the royal calendar and is marked every year with an emotional service in different parts of the UK. Victory over Japan (VJ) Day is the surrender of Japan forces, which essentially ended the Second World War.

During the emotional service this year, the monarch received an unexpected tribute from 104-year-old veteran, Yavar Abbas. He had honoured the “brave King” for his presence despite his cancer battle, which notably brought Charles and Camilla to tears.

Following the moment, the Buckingham Palace released a gratuitous message for the heartfelt moment.

Highlighting an excerpt from the speech, quoted, “In times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link.”

Then, the message was directed at the veterans who attended the service in Staffordshire.

“We will remember our heroes of the Far East, and all who sacrificed so much in the Second World War, today and every day,” it continued. Thank you, Yavar Abbas, for your kind words acknowledging His Majesty’s work to ensure their efforts are not forgotten.”

The monarch’s office also shared a closeup of the meeting of Charles and Camilla with the veterans who served in the Far East during the World War II.

“Thank you for your brave service and sacrifice,” the statement began. “This afternoon, The King and Queen spent time with veterans who served in the Far East during the Second World War for the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces, accompanied by their families and carers.”