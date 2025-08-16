Helicopter crashes battling massive Nova Scotia wildfire, pilot survives

A pilot survived a helicopter crash while battling major wildfire in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, on Friday, August 15.

According to authorities, the helicopter crashed into shallow water, but the pilot remained conscious.

The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources shared the news, stating: “The pilot was conscious and talking with firefighters who quickly reached the aircraft.”

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. and as per the department “the pilot was rescued from his aircraft and taken for medical assessment around 6 p.m.”

The Nova Scotia government has not released the pilot’s name.

Premier Tim Houston expressed relief over pilot’s safety as he stated, “I am relieved the pilot was rescued quickly and wish them a speedy recovery.”

He added, “Thank you to everyone who responded so quickly to reach the aircraft and provide support.”

This comes amid heavy wildfires continuing to burn across the region. More than 100 homes have been evacuated.

The Department of Natural Resources revealed the fire has spread to an estimated 406 hectares.

To put out of the fire, two of the department-owned and two contracted helicopters are dropping water as 44 Natural Resources firefighters and 60 local firefighters continue battling the flames from ground.