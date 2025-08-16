Kourtney Kardashian enjoys Italian trip after quashing pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian jetted off for a relaxing getaway with family after shutting down pregnancy rumours.

In her latest Instagram post, the Lemme founder offered a sweet glimpse into her family vacation in Italy.

Taking to social media on Thursday, August 14, she melted fans’ hearts with an adorable selfie featuring her husband Travis Barker and their son Rocky Thirteen.

In the snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was sporting a leopard-printed top with 90s-style sunglasses while sitting next to the Blink 182 drummer, who had their 21-month-old son on his lap.

Other photos and videos in the carousel featured the picturesque cove beach San Fruttuoso in Liguria with other tourists swimming in the sea.

Moreover, Kourtney had freshly made pasta for lunch and finished the post with another selfie.

"Moments before jumping in the water to see the Christ of the Abyss statue underwater. (Look it up [Nerd face emoji])," she captioned the post.

The new post comes less than a week after Kourtney shared a series of photos and videos from vacation.

Among them was a picture of herself cuddling Rocky on a boat without him wearing a life vest, which sparked concerns.

Later responding to the backlash over Rocky's lack of life vest, Kourtney, 46, wrote on Instagram, "Good looking out. Honestly didn't think about some of the dangers."

In the wake of a slew of comments suggesting that she and husband Travis, 49, may be expanding their family, she quashed the speculations by personally responding to such comments.

"Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs [hang loose friendly gesture emoji]" she replied.