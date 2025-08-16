Blake Lively, Taylor Swift gave up on friendship forever?

Where does Taylor Swift, Blake Lively friendship stand ahead of Justin Baldoni trial?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively seem to have grown too distant to ever walk back towards each other.

With rising speculation about the pop superstar’s, 35, upcoming song, Ruin the Friendship, being about her fallout with the Gossip Girl alum, 37, an insider revealed where they truly stand.

"Taylor and Blake aren't speaking," a source told People Magazine.

It remains unclear whether Swift would touch upon Lively’s topic on her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, or if she has decided to quietly move on from the drama.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has so far not publicly spoken about Lively’s scandal with Justin Baldoni which she got dragged into, but her reps made it clear that Swift had no relation, or say, in the making of It Ends With Us.

The duo’s long friendship came to a sudden halt when Lively’s legal drama began with Baldoni in December 2024.

Swift has since been mentioned numerous times in the case, after the Jane the Virgin star claimed that Lively used the Eras Tour performer's name to threaten Baldoni to accept her edits in the film.