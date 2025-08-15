Meghan Markle sends subtle message to Mariah Carey after 'snub'

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever raises eyebrows with latest post

Meghan Markle’s recent social media move has raised eyebrows after she was snubbed by her past collaborator, Mariah Carey.

On Friday, August 15, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever Instagram account shared a customer’s post on their Stories. The post itself was about the demand for Meghan’s shortbread cookies mix and flower sprinkles, but it was set to Mariah Carey’s new song, Sugar Sweet.

“I’ma keep it sugar, I’ma keep it sweet / I’ma keep it nice, nice, neat near, sugar, sugar,” sings Mariah in the short clip, over which the lifestyle brand added side-eye and giggling emojis.

Just a day earlier, the Grammy-winning singer had made headlines for a seemingly pointed move.

During her interview on Hits Radio last week, Carey was asked about her interactions with the Royal Family as she prepares for a performance at King Charles’ Sandringham House.

But though she recounted meeting Prince Andrew’s wife Sarah Ferguson, she didn’t mention Meghan, despite having appeared on her Archetypes podcast in 2022.

During the podcast, the pair shared a tense moment as Carey, 56, accused Meghan, 44, of being a “diva.” Meghan later admitted that although she initially “heard it as a dig,” she understood that Carey had meant it as a “compliment.”