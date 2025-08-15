Princess Beatrice's 'painful' day at Royal Ascot

Princess Beatrice once felt left out at a royal event in the aftermath of her parents' separation.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 1986. However, Andrew's busy naval career meant he could not spend much time with his newlywed wife- a factor that contributed to their separation.

Things did not turn in the favour of the former couple, and by March 1992, the Duke and Duchess of York announced their separation.

Since then, the pair have continued to live together at the Royal Lodge.

On several occasions, Sarah has described their relationship dynamic as that of a 'happily divorced couple.'

Although they remained on friendly terms, Sarah's royal status diminished rapidly.

Now, an interesting detail about their daughter Princess Beatrice's feelings has surfaced online in a new biography by Andrew Lownie, titled The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The book illustrates how visible the change was during a procession at Royal Ascot, one of the most prestigious events in the royal calendar.

Just a year earlier, the Duchess had enjoyed the privilege of riding in a carriage alongside the Queen Mother. After the separation, Sarah was compelled to watch from the roadside as the royal procession passed by.

At that moment, Princess Beatrice, too young to understand the change-could not comprehend why her mother was no longer part of the pageantry.

Lownie said:' Sarah's reduced status was quickly evident. The previous Ascot, she had been riding in a carriage with the Queen Mother. Now she watched from the roadside as the Queen passed by. Beatrice cried out,' Can we come too?' The Queen carried on waving.'

For context, Princess Beatrice celebrated her 37th birthday on 8th August.