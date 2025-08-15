Prince William and Kate send warm wishes to Princess Anne

William & Kate's birthday tribute to Princess Anne

Princess Anne’s 75th birthday festivities are in full bloom and even amidst a whirlwind of royal duties, the Prince and Princess of Wales delivered a gracious and heartfelt tribute.

While attending the solemn VJ Day remembrance ceremony today, Prince William and Kate Middleton paused their busy schedule to send warm birthday wishes to their aunt.

Though not formally announced by Buckingham Palace, their message appeared to express respect and affection during this dual observance of duty and celebration

The royal family also unveiled another poignant portrait of the Princess Royal, captured last month by her longtime photographer, John Swannell, at her cherished private residence, Gatcombe Park.

Known for chronicling milestone birthdays spanning the decades 40th, 50th, 60th, and 70th Swannell continues his proud tradition with this new image

In the latest portrait, Princess Anne appears elegant in a belted red shirt-dress, complete with white-button details, pearl jewellery, and a relaxed, at-home demeanor.

What’s especially meaningful is the contrast between this and an earlier portrait released August 8, in which she poses with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in regal attire at Windsor Castle during a state banquet for the French president—complete with tiara and formal styling

The combination of these portraits offers both elegance and intimacy, a public salute to royal tradition and a warm glimpse of Anne’s character.

This balance aligns beautifully with her lifelong commitment to quiet, steadfast service earning her the title of “monarchy’s hardest-working member” and bolstered by her leadership in more than 200 charities.