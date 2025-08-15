King Charles, Queen Camilla pay respects at VJ Day 80th anniversary service

King Charles III leads the nation in a two-minute silence

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a moving service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of U.K.’s VJ Day this afternoon.

The King and Queen arrived at the National Memorial Arboretum on Friday, August 15. This was the day 80 years ago that Japan formally surrendered to the Allies, marking the end of the second World War.

Charles and Camilla were joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, veterans, and military personnel to honour those who served in the Far East and Pacific during World War II.

The royal couple laid a wreath before leading the nation in a two-minute silence at midday.

Hosted by actress Celie Imrie, the service featured flypasts from the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, as well as heartfelt testimonies from veterans aged between 96 and 105. Among the 1,500 guests were 33 surviving veterans who served in the Asia-Pacific.

The King and Queen were the only royals to attend the service, but other senior royals are expected at various commemorative events throughout the U.K. Prince Edward and Sophie —the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh — will attend a service at the Scottish War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are expected at another service for the Far East Prisoners of War at Norwich Cathedral.

Earlier in the day, Prince William and Princess Kate marked the occasion with a joint message reflecting on the “enduring debt” owed to the wartime generation.

“Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served,” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on their social media.

“We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful. Lest we forget. W & C,” William and Catherine added.