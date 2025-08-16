Cole Henderson missing in Spain found dead

Cole Henderson missing in Spain is found dead

Spanish police have announced that the body of a U.S. tourist who went missing last month in Spain has been found, and authorities suspect that he fell down from a mountain.

The 27-year-old Cole Henderson was found in the Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park after he appeared to have fallen about 200 meters down a mountain.

He was reportedly missing on July 14, and one day he was supposed to return home to the Netherlands.

Upon further investigation, police found that he parked his car in the nearby town of Torla before he began his hike of Monte Perdido on July 9, which is the third-highest peak in the Pyrenees mountains.

The police have found Henderson’s body and release a statement: “In a difficult to access area on the north face of Monte Perdido, in the municipality of Bielsa, after a fall of about 200 meters.”

The search for Henderson gained media attention after his friends posted on social media after being unable to locate him.

His friends had hiked with him in the national park, but they claimed that Henderson had finally decided to hike alone after putting his cellphone on airplane mode to save his battery.

Spanish authorities have deployed several rescuers teams to look for Henderson.

Henderson was living in Amsterdam and working as an engineer for company Dexter Energy.

Before he lived in Amsterdam, Henderson lived in San Francisco and Massachusetts where he was working as an engineer for different companies.