Krispy Kreme launch Harry Potter doughnuts collection

Krispy Kreme has launched limited-edition Harry Potter doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has launched Harry Potter “House of Hogwarts” limited-edition doughnuts with a latte. The new collection will be available on August 18, 2025. Remember one thing! These doughnuts will be available for a limited time through September 14, 2025.

Five doughnuts from the Harry Potter universe are featured in the new launch. Each one is inspired by Hogwarts house.

• Gryffindor Doughnut: This one is filled with cookie cream inside. It has gold drizzle on top, Biscoff cookie pieces, and red icing

• Ravenclaw Doughnut: This doughnut has Ravenclaw-themed sprinkles with a blue icing layer.

• Slytherin Doughnut: It has chocolate and green butter cream swirls, Slytherin crust, and cookie bits.

• Hufflepuff Doughnut: This doughnut is filled with brown butter toffee custard. It is covered with cookie crunch and has a black chocolate drizzle and yellow icing.

• Sorting Hat Doughnut: The cream inside this doughnut is a surprise blue, red, yellow, or green, representing one of four Hogwarts houses.

The themed beverage is a caramel toffee latte with whipped cream and Biscoff cookie crumble.

In a special promotion, there is a Houses of Hogwarts Day on August 23. There is no need to purchase anything. Just go to a Krispy Kreme store wearing your favourite Hogwarts houses’ colour clothes or any Harry Potter stuff.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a chance to win a visit to the Harry Potter-themed Park, either at Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood. The details about how to enter this giveaway are available at the Krispy Kreme website.

What country owns Krispy Kreme?

Krispy Kreme is an American coffeehouse chain specialised in doughnuts.