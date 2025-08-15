Prince William, Kate Middleton send message to Princess Anne amid feud rumours

Prince William confirms feud with Princess Anne?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who did not join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the National Service of Remembrance for 80th Anniversary of VJ Day, left fans guessing with their latest move on Princess Anne's 75th birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken a wise step to seemingly reject feud rumours with the Princess Royal as they shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to the hardest working royal.

However, William and Kate's belated birthday message to Princess Anne sparked speculation among royal fans about their relationship as the couple had honoured war heroes on VJ Day's 80th anniversary earlier on the day and remained silent on Anne's milestone.

Finally, royal love shone through as William and Kate turned to their official Instagram to share Princess Anne's photo with a message, writing: "Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy 75th Birthday!"

The couple's thoughtful birthday for Anne seems to be a clear message to quash feud rumours, showcasing love and harmony within the royal family."

Last month, it emerged that Princess Anne and William had some arguments over royal duties as the Princess Royal wanted future king Prince William “to do more bread-and-butter engagements.”

“She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there,” a source close to Anne told The Times. “It annoys her.”

It is to mention here that Investitures can only be carried out by the King, the Prince of Wales, and the Princess Royal. There are roughly 30 ceremonies per year, according to the royal family’s website.