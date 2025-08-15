Princess Anne's place in monarchy speaks volumes to Prince Harry

One might expect a grand celebration for a royal birthday- but that has never been the case of Princess Anne.

Known as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, Anne is admired for her dedication and no-sense approach to her extensive duties.

The Princess Royal turns 75 today, yet there are no reports of lav celebrations.

With no major birthday party, and no television interview planned, her milestone is being marked only by the release of a new commemorative coin from the Royal Mint- the first ever to feature Anne's depiction.

This is the woman who has stood firmly by her brother, King Charles, in recent years, proving herself to be an invaluable asset to the monarchy.

Royal expert Jennie Bond has now raised the an intriguing question: could Anne offer her support when it comes to her brother Charles' tricky situation when it comes to his youngest son, Prince Harry?

Harry has previously revealed that he is no longer on speaking terms with his father.

According to The Mail, there are reports of possible peace talks. The Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, is said to have flown from Montecito to London and was spotted in a meeting with the Kings communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, on Wednesday, July 9.

A source close to Anne reportedly told how if Harry had contacted his aunt, she would have guided him with her experience of her role. They described it as a perfect idea, noting that Anne could have told her nephew that 'playing second fiddle' is the wrong way to look at his status.

She has proved throughout her life that the second-born can be an indispensable support to the institution of the monarchy.

This potential for reconciliation comes just weeks after Harry publicly expressed a desire to mend relations during his BBC interview, following his ‘devastating’ verdict on UK security appeal.