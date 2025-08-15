London restaurant closes after officials find 'dog meat' posed as 'goat'

A London-based Vietnamese restaurant named Pho Na located in Old Kent Road, Southwark, was recently closed after authorities discovered dog meat in the restaurant’s freezer.

As per court proceedings, the meat labelled “goat wrapped in leaves” was identified to be dog meat after laboratory analysis.

Authorities also reported unhygienic conditions including mice droppings and dead cockroaches.

The restaurant owner, 47-year-old Vuong Quoc Nguyen, appeared before Bromley Magistrates’ court and denied multiple offences related to food safety and hygiene practices.

His lawyer Piers Kiss-Wilson said, “My client had no idea the ‘goat’ was actually dog meat as it was supplied to him by someone else.”

Regarding food safety practices, Wilson said that his client had already sought help from pest control to try and fix the issues.

Before it was listed as “permanently closed” the eatery had an outstanding rating of 4.6.

However, since its closure, a new eatery called Dac San Xu Nghe has opened at its place offering only take away services.

It has been revealed that the permanent closure of Pho Na was not ordered by the Council but was the owner’s independent decision.

The legal proceedings are ongoing and the next hearing is scheduled for December 18, 2025.