What draws Taylor Swift to Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy in her music? Everything you need to know

Taylor Swift’s new song Elizabeth Taylor has sparked buzz online about the legendary actress, particularly regarding her iconic violet eyes.

Elizabeth Taylor’s eyes were a subject of fascination due to their rare and captivating color.

And it’s a no brainer in 2025: Elizabeth Taylor’s eyes were a rare shade, often describes as violet or blue violet. The unique combination of genetics, melanin, and clever makeup techniques created their captivating appearance.

Elizabeth Taylor’s violet eyes amplified her legendary appeal

Elizabeth was discovered in the 1940s as a child star, but it wasn’t just her look-the striking bone structure, dark hair, and those famous eyes. In certain lights, they appeared to be a seep, vibrant purple.

For rare genetics, or simply the romantic imagination of a starstruck public, according to the Biography.com

Elizabeth Taylor’s eyes were a rare natural phenomenon that captivated audiences in an era before Instagram filters and photoshop. Whether truly violet or intensely blue, her eyes became an iconic part of her image and enduring Hollywood legacy.

What draws Taylor Swift to Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy in her music?

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl features a track titled, Elizabeth Taylor; paying tribute to the Hollywood legend.

This isn’t Swift’s first nod to Elizabeth Taylor; she previously referenced their connection in her 2017 song Ready For It? from the album Reputation.

In that song, Swift sings He can be my jailor/ Burton to this Taylor, drawing parallels between her own experiences and Elizabeth Taylor’s tumultuous romance with Richard Burton.

Legacy reborn: Taylor Swift meets Elizabeth Taylor

The parallels between Taylor Swift and Elizabeth Taylor are striking, as both women have navigated intense media scrutiny of their personal lives, using their platforms to reclaim their narratives.

Swift’s decision to dedicate a song to Elizabeth Taylor suggests a deep admiration for the actress’s resilience, reinvention, and unapologetic spectacle.

Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy is multifaceted, for older generations, she embodies classic Hollywood glamour, iconic films like Cleopatra, diamond, and the height of mid-20th century Hollywood glamour.

For younger fans, her allure lies in her timeless beauty, particularly her striking eyes, which continue to fascinate and inspire.

Whether through film, music, or cultural references, Elizabeth Taylor’s impact endures.

Related: Taylor Swift’s most epic album announcements: Everything we know