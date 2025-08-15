Princess Kate, Prince William quash King Charles feud rumours with key step

Princess Kate, Prince William end King Charles feud rumours with key statement

Prince William and Princess Catherine put an end to the growing speculations about their feud with King Charles after they were not mentioned in Buckingham Palace's key plans.

For the unversed, the rumours have begun after the royal family revealed VJ Day plans of the monarch, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie and other key figures, but the Waleses were nowhere to be mentioned.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' silence amid their absence from the VJ Day events raised questions about a possible rift between the King and the future monarchs.

However, William and Kate now finally quashed the unnecessary talks by joining King Charles via social media to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

On the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram page, the royal couple shared a personal message to remember the "courage, sacrifice, and resilience" of war heroes and veterans for their services.

They wrote, "Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific."

"We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful. Lest we forget. W & C."

It is important to note that Prince William and Princess Kate's new statement came after King Charles' important audio speech in order to commemorate VJ Day.

The Waleses also left a heartfelt expression on a post of King Charles, featuring his poignant address to the nation, further dismissing the rift speculations.

William and Kate showed the world that they are on the same page as the monarch despite their physical absence from VJ Day gatherings.