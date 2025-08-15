Jeff Bezos mother Jackie Bezos dies at 78

Jeff Bezos’s mother, Jackie Bezos, died after a long battle with Lewy body dementia

Jeff Bezos’s mother, Jackie Bezos, one of the earlier investors in Amazon, died on August 14, 2025, after fighting a long battle with Lewy body dementia.

The news of her death came after the Amazon founder shared a heartfelt note on social media saying:

“Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work. She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish. For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for.

His message further read, "After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her – her kids, grandkids, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever."

Jacklyn Gise Bezos December 29, 1946 – August 14, 2025

"I love you, mom.”

Jackie Bezos gave birth to a child at the age of 17

This tribute also signifies the struggle of Jackie Bezos, who gave birth to a child at the age of 17, finished her high school and went to work, even sometimes carrying the child with her.

She was also the co-founder of the Bezos Family Foundation, started in 2000, an organisation that focuses on nurturing children’s minds and provides educational grants.

Ms. Bezos died in a Miami house in front of her husband, three children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Jacklyn Gise Bezos was born in Washington and raised in Albuquerque, where her first child was born.

Was Jeff Bezos raised by a single mom?

Yes, Jeff Bezos was raised by a single teen mom.