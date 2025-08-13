Queen Camilla tells King Charles: 'Rein in William'

Queen Camilla said to urge Charles to clip William’s wings

Queen Camilla is taking a firm stance behind palace doors, with claims she has urged King Charles to rein in Prince William’s influence.

Speaking to The Mirror, former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner alleged that Camilla “is seeing William trying to create issues, and she’s told Charles to stop it.”

Turner suggested there’s long been speculation that the Prince of Wales has been positioning himself as “the driving force behind the throne,” but in Camilla’s view, that role should firmly remain with the King.

Prince William’s relationship with the Queen has never been the warmest, but over the years it has evolved from frosty tolerance to something closer to family cordiality.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen previously told Us Weekly that William has historically “tolerated” his stepmother, while she has been “a little afraid” of him.

In fact, Andersen claimed she “needed a gin and tonic” after their very first meeting.

According to a family friend, the early years were marked by deep-seated resentment.

William and Harry, fiercely devoted to their late mother, Princess Diana, reportedly “never felt comfortable opening up” to Camilla and saw her as someone who leaked stories to the press to protect her own image.

However, the source says time and shared challenges have softened the edges. The ongoing tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have, ironically, drawn William and Camilla closer.

“William and Kate don’t want any extra drama or tension in the family they have enough of that with Meghan and Harry,” the insider explained.

Much of the credit goes to Princess Kate, who has always shown her kindness and respect.

Her approach, the friend says, played a key role in “warming William to Camilla” and fostering a more united front within the senior royals.