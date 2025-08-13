Prince Harry’s affordable craving that’s unavailable across the pond

In the season two trailer for her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that Prince Harry isn’t a fan of lobster but it turns out that’s not the only quirk in the Duke’s culinary preferences.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the late Princess Diana and her sons, once told HELLO! that young William and Harry had a clear favourite when it came to dessert.

“They liked comfort food dishes,” he recalled. “They loved banana flan anything with banana, really banana ice cream.”

It seems Harry’s sweet spot for bananas has stood the test of time. During the couple’s 2018 tour of Australia, Meghan famously baked a homemade banana bread to share during an official visit proving some royal cravings never fade.

Now settled in the US, Prince Harry has far easier access to one of his childhood favourites banana ice cream. In the UK, the treat can be tricky to track down without a private chef, as it’s rarely stocked in supermarkets.

Across the pond, however, Harry is spoilt for choice. Walmart sells a Ben & Jerry’s banana flavour for $4.68, while Trader Joe’s offers a tempting banana pudding variety for just $3.79.

And, of course, there’s always the possibility that foodie Meghan could whip up a homemade batch provided her husband asks nicely.