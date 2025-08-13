Meghan Markle keeps her word with star studded Netflix guest list

Here's the much awaited guest list of Meghan Markle's new season of her lifestyle program, which she previously described at the TIME 100 Summit as being,' fortunate to have people I want on the show.'

For context, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in partnership with Netflix, have recently delighted fans by confirming that their the collaboration with the streaming giant will continue, with new projects on the way.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer praised Harry and Meghan as 'influential voices' whose stories resonate with audiences.

Amid the buzz, Meghan herself confirmed the news via her Instagram account writing: 'The best moments are made to be shared With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix.'

Here's Meghan's very special guest list, which includes close friends, celebrity chefs, and influencers:

1.Chrissy Teigen -Television personality.

2.Tan France-Fashion expert.

3.José Andrés-Humanitarian chef.

4.David Chang-restaurateur.

5.Samin Nosrat-Food writer.

6.Christina Tosi-Pastry chef.

7.Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth.

8.Jay Shetty-Motivational speaker.

9.Radhi Devlukia-Advocate.

Close friends:

10.Heather Dorak-Pilates instructor.

11.Daniel Martin-Make up artist.

12. Jamie Kern Lima-Entrepreneur.

This news comes as Prince Harry is believed to be working on launching a 'new charity' alongside Seeiso of Lesotho, in an effort to compete with rival organisation Sentebale, following his split from the charity.