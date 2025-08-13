Whales, dolphins share playful bond underwater, new study reveals

Australian researchers have witnessed playful interactions between whales and dolphins across the ocean, demonstrating the unusual and unknown form of social behaviour that exists underwater.

In the groundbreaking research published in the journal Discover Animals, the scientists thoroughly observed hundreds of videos and images taken by the tourism operators to better understand this uncommon behaviour among dolphins and whales.

Australian researchers also analysed 19 whales and dolphin species at 17 locations worldwide.

Olaf Meynecke, the author of the study said, “we found mutually playful humpback whales. In one-third of events, their behavioural response towards the dolphin appears quite positive.”

“The humpback whales were rolling from side to side, undertaking belly presentation and other behaviours that are associated with courtship or friendly socialising,” Olaf added.

In the experimental observations, researchers noted the location, date, species, time and number of animals involved, age and position of dolphins in relation to whales. According to findings, whale species acted differently to dolphin behaviour.

In the study the reactions of whales were also noted. When it comes to dolphins, they were seen to annoy and harass the whales.

Dr Olaf said, “Whales also strategically moved slowly in the direction of dolphins with their rostrum and head. The vast majority of the observed interactions did not show avoidance behaviour.”

"While social play is cooperative and reciprocal, there is also one-sided play with only one participant perceiving this interaction playful as seen in cases of teasing by dolphins during feeding events,” he added.

This research will help the scientists to understand the inter-species behaviours and social interactions that exist in marine environments.