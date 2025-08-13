Prince Harry’s UK charity issues powerful message days after Sentebale row

The Duke of Sussex was embroiled in an unfortunate boardroom battled that forced him to resign from his African charity earlier this year.

Harry had founded Sentebale in 2016 in the honour of his late mother to help the children of Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS. However, the newest charity chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka made bullying allegations against King Charles’s son, which the UK Charity Commission rebuffed after a four-month probe.

Although, the Duke’s name was cleared, Harry’s spokesperson shared that the charity was set up to serve the “most vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana” but the “consequences of the current Chair's actions will not be borne by her - but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support”.

Just a week after the row, another charity that the Duke of Sussex supports issued an important message.

“Disabled children and their families just want the ordinary things that everyone else should expect.”

Prince Harry has a long-standing relationship with the WellChild charity, and has been serving as its Patron for 16 years.

The message seems to be in support of Harry’s message, as the caption alongside it read.

“It’s not too much to ask for, and real change to the SEND system isn’t too hard to deliver. Our message to the Government: you need to *listen* to what children and families have to say,” it continued.

“They’ll tell you the parts of the system that are working, and the parts that need to change. Real change is possible, and it could transform the lives of millions of children and their families. Let’s make this happen #FightForOrdinary.”