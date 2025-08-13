Prince Andrew has one more ‘ticking bomb’ to explode on royals

The Royal Family must have thought that there is nothing worse that could happen after Prince Andrew’s scandal involving Jeffery Epstein.

However, that does not seem to be the case. The Palace had not yet recovered from Epstein when a bigger Andrew controversy is just waiting to be dropped.

The disgraced Duke of York was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages by his late mother Queen Elizabeth, but the blows have continued in King Charles’s reign. The monarch had been trying to evict his brother from his Royal Lodge but Andrew’s stubbornness was no help at all.

Now, palace sources have revealed that while the FBI investigation had concluded, albeit under debatable circumstances, Andrew has “gotten off scot-free” in the Epstein file case. While there is still testimonies from Ghislaine Maxwell that could get him in trouble, this is all a cover for a much bigger controversy.

“Andrew wants money,’ a royal insider said about Andrew’s ongoing international dealmaking in historian Andrew Lownie’s new book. “He wants to enjoy a certain lifestyle, and he can do that with the contacts he has made over the years.”

The source revealed, “Epstein has always been a sideshow – the real story is financial corruption by a senior member of the royal family.”

They noted that King’s shamed brother is “obsessed” with getting back into making cash and his shady deals could land him in actual trouble.

“I think there are grounds for Andrew to be investigated by the National Crime Agency.”

The author pointed out that in the British upper class, there is “natural sympathy for the royal family” and many even believe the 65-year-old royal was “innocent until proven guilty”.

However, not all the royals are sympathetic towards him. According to close friends of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, they are “mortified” by the scandals with the new claims against their father.

Meanwhile, Prince William is figuring out a way to completely removed the ‘prince’ title from Andrew as he is becoming a problem that “just won’t go away”.