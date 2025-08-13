New study identifies surprising habits that triggers pancreatic cancer

A new study from scientists in Miami, US, has found that high consumption of alcohol could lead to the risk of developing one of the world’s deadliest cancers.

The excessive alcohol consumption damages the cells in the pancreas that produce digestive enzymes, which results in the inflammation, and harms the organs. It plays a significant role in breaking down food and regulating sugar levels.

Conditions that may increase pancreatic cancer risk

The rising inflammation in the body can lead to pre-cancerous lesions which progress into pancreatic cancer.

This disease has killed more than 9000 Britons and 52,000 Americans each year. It is considered one of the worst diseases in terms of survival rates of any cancer.

According to the reports, the five-year survival rate is only about 10 to 12 percent in the UK and US respectively.

It has been observed that heavy alcohol usage in women is defined as eight or more drinks per woman, and 15 or more for men.

The experiments were made to further analyze the conditions to advance to cancer, there must be a mutation in a gene called Ras, which controls cell growth.

Desired results found that alcohol was combined with a pro-inflammatory molecule which causes symptoms similar to the alcohol induced pancreatitis.

The researchers also discovered that they could stop pre-cancerous lesions forming in the pancreas by disabling a gene called CREB which plays a pivotal role in pro-inflammatory role.

CREB (Response Element Binding Protein) acts like a “master controller” which is capable of reprogramming healthy pancreas into pre-cancerous cells. It could accelerate pancreatic cancer to develop.

While the UK figures suggest that less than one in 20 pancreatic patients can survive for 10 years or more after their diagnosis.

Depending upon the stage of cancer, survival rates can vary from three to 44 percent.

Experts have assumed that cancer is not appearing in young people, and their are better tools today to perform diagnosis.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), those who are likely to get cancer are over 65 and have a family history of chronic pancreatitis.

Several other risk factors include diabetics, obesity, processed meat and blood group.