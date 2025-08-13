Prince William won't say no to Harry: 'Never'

Prince Harry won't say no to Harry: 'Never'

The British royal family has once again captured the world's attention as Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly bond continues to put on the test.

Amid whispers of a growing rift fans and experts are weighing in on the possible future of the Duke of Sussex's relationship with the heir to the throne.

Some even speculate that Harry is eager to mend fences, others believe the divide may be too great to bridge.

However, a royal aide has revealed the truth about William's possible reaction to Harry if the Duke were to beg William for peace, saying: "The Prince of Wales will never say no to his only brother Harry, never."

Shedding light on the tender bond between the two brothers, the Palace insider continued: "William would never turn his back on his beloved brother."

The source exclusively told The News amid reports that the Duke of Sussex is seeking William's blessing to return home, citing their late mother Princess Diana's memory as a driving force.

It emerges amid speculations that William is hesitant to forgive Harry after his unwise decision to mention him and Kate.

The next few years may pave the way to a family reunion, but the insider went on admitting that it will be no easy feat getting the all senior royals on board.

The future King is also said to be refusing to join forces with his brother if his sister-in-law Meghan is involved.

William and Harry's complicated history, shaped by their mother's tragic passing and their father's health struggles, has left many wondering what the future holds for these two once-indestructible royal siblings.