Meghan Markle gets crucial seal of approval as exciting details emerge

Meghan Markle is undeterred in her efforts to grow her lifestyle brand despite the fierce backlash that she received over the past couple of months.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her 44th birthday last week and to celebrate the big day, As Ever restocked her Napa Valley Rosé wine. Known to be sold out within the hour of its release, the brand took a different approach this time around.

Moreover, Meghan took an old school PR approach to acquiesce the public to calm down some of the criticism coming her way, according to a brand and culture expert.

“It looks like the Kardashian clan have all received wine from Meghan, as Kris Jenner posted today on her Instagram stories,” expert Nick Ede told Express.co.uk.

The news comes after Khloé Kardashian shared an Instagram Story revealing a special basket of As Ever goodies including the rosé wine on Monday.

“It’s good to see the world’s second most famous family supporting Meghan and her brand, for her it’s great to see the Kardashians are supporting their Montecito neighbour and with their power and influence we should see sales of the wine continue to rise,” the noted.

He explained that this is the “oldest trick in the book to gift celebrities and friends your products in the hope that they will post or repost”. Nick added that a “seal of approval” from Kris Jenner, who is known to be a rosé fan, is “great” for As Ever.

Nick suggested that this could be a “sign of things to come.” Moreover, this association is “another positive step” for Meghan to become a “celebrity influencer”. That way, she can be someone who “drives sales” and build her business with the relationships she makes.