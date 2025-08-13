Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take emotional step to please King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aim not to ruin reconciliation efforts after their deal with Netflix was renewed.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced with the streaming giant that they are extending their partnership in order to deliver creative content on August 11.

Meghan said in a statement, "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Soon after the announcement, there were speculations about the Sussexes' possible bombshell, like their explosive documentary, Harry & Meghan, in which they publicly discussed their family drama.

However, a former royal butler claimed that this time, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents won't take dig at the royals, especially during peace talks.

As per the Mirror, Grant Harrold shared, "I do think they will start being more careful not to cause further upset as they move into their future business ventures."

Grant added, "If they cause any more damage with these programmes, it will impact any ongoing attempts to build bridges."

The royal family's well-wisher said that King Charles and other royal figures do not have any reservations over the Sussexes' extended deal.

However, their "biggest concern will be another tell-all documentary on their fallouts with the family."