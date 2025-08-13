Juneau braces for record flooding as Mendenhall Glacier takes unexpected turn

Alaska’s Mendenhall glacier burst floodwater

Juneau, a city in Alaska state, US, is going through record floods after snow melting and rainwater escapes from a huge reservoir of Mendenhall Glacier and flows towards the state capital.

Nicole Ferrin, a weather service meteorologist revealed: “This will be a new record as of based on all of the information, we have collected.”

Risk zone residents have been asked to evacuate the area and shift to some higher level city spots. A large area behind the glacier has started to flow down stream and escaping from ice-dam.

Officials initially warned the locals about preparing themselves for any disasters but on Tuesday, August, 12, 2025, authorities confirmed a water surge started and it probably hit vulnerable area on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Sam Hatch, a resident as well as a civilian Coast Guard vessel safety regulator says: “A friend from office has three daughters as of us so we put them all in one house and they’re having a hexa-kid best four-day sleepover before school starts. I really owe my friend for taking them.”

The Mendenhall Glacier is 19 kilometers away from Juneau and city has a population of 30,000.

High risk area is one of the popular tourist attractions for easy hiking trails and being the Alaska state capital.