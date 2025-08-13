What happens after nuclear war? scientists paint horrifying scenario

Amid ongoing wars, armed conflicts, war hysteria and escalating nuclear threats, scientists in Pennsylvania have made a chilling revelation about what a nuclear winter will look like.

The frightening scenario after a hypothetical catastrophe would cause an unfathomable loss of life, starving billions of people for up to eight years after the conflict.

Many crops, including corn, would fail to grow as the post-war climate will not be favourable for them.

Experts warn that those who’ll fortunately survive the global war won’t be so fortunate as their life would become a constant struggle to survive starvation, widespread famine.

Nuclear Winter refers to a hypothesized climatic phenomenon that could occur following a large-scale nuclear war

For the unversed, Nuclear Winter refers to a hypothesized climatic phenomenon that could occur following a large-scale nuclear war, resulting in drastically reduced surface temperatures and diminished sunlight over extended periods.

The world has already witnessed the devastating impact of nuclear weapons in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. With advancements, nukes of today are much more powerful and can cause a lot more destruction.

In a possible nuclear war, a huge amount of energy would be released in the form of heat, blast and radiation. It would cause massive fires too and the smoke of these fires would rise into the atmosphere possibly blocking the sun.

Scientists warn that it would result in darkness, crop failures, mass starvation, freezing temperatures and widespread loss of life.

The study author Yuning Shi, who is a plant scientist at Penn State University, said, “We must be prepared even for the unthinkable consequences if we want to survive.”

The study, published in Environmental Research Letters, warns an all–out nuclear war and subsequent nuclear winter would be devastating for humanity.