Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet say no to season two with Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has chosen to keep her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the spotlight in the first trailer for the second part of her heartfelt series 'With Love, Meghan', released on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex has continued to make headlines for the second consecutive day since she and Harry announced they had renewed their deal in a first-look partnership with the streaming giant.

Netflix dropped a teaser, which was also shared by Meghan on her official Instagram account, revealing the next installment's release date and guests with more stunning details. However, no picture or appearance of the royal children is seen in the clip.

The trailer shows a montage of Meghan cooking, baking, serving up drinks and getting creative with her guests.

Guests on the show will include Chrissy Teigen, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Daniel Martin, David Chang, Heather Dorak, Jamie Kern Lima, Jay Shetty, José Andrés, Radhi Devlukia, Samin Nosrat, Tan France are all billed to appear.

However, it's not known if Harry and his children Archie and Lilibet will appear in the second series of the show. The youngsters notably did not feature in the first season.

Eight 33-minute long episodes will drop on the platform on Tuesday 26 August. In a voiceover, the former actress says: "I love the idea of just spending time together… and finding new ways to show people you care. There are easy ways to show up, lovingly."